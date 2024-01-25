Nankhumwa sinks deeper as DPP replaces him with Chaponda as leader of opposition

It never rains but pours for the disgracefully expelled Mulanje Central MP Kondwani Nankhumwa who, when Parliament convenes eventually, will be stripped off the opulent Leader of Opposition mantle as he will be replaced by Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda.

The move is contained in a communication which the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has written the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, proposing changes in the leadership composition of the opposition bloc.

DPP secretary general Clement Mwale in an interview yesterday confirmed the proposed changes and that of the whole opposition benches’ leadership in the House.

He said: “We have actually written Parliament on the stand of the party and we are just waiting for Parliament to effect the changes.

“So, in the submitted names, we have the names as Dr George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Honourable Jappie Mhango as Chief Whip while Honourable Mary Navicha is Deputy Chief Whip. The letter was sent on Tuesday.

“We expect these changes beginning this coming sitting of Parliament. We are very optimistic with this team. Looking at the history, Dr Chaponda was Leader of DPP when Peoples Party [PP] was in government and he was very effective.”

Mwale said he expects the same effectiveness from Chaponda and that he will “hold government accountable”.

Mhango, who is treasurer and vice-president responsible for the North, will replace Nkhata Bay North West legislator Julius Chione Mwase while Navicha replaces Mangochi Central legislator Victoria Kingston.

In an interview yesterday, National Assembly spokesperson Ian Mwenye could neither deny nor confirm receiving the communication on the DPP leadership changes.

“I am consulting, I will comment later as to whether we have that communication and the actual contents,” he said.

Meanwhile, governance analyst George Chaima yesterday said the power lies with the Speaker to decide whether to accommodate any recommendation from the DPP.

“The expelled members have to appeal against the decision through courts or take it and forge ahead by joining other existing political parties or form a new one,” he said.

The battle to have Nankhumwa replaced started in 2020 when DPP wrote Parliament to replace him with the then Nsanje Central legislator Francis Katsaila.

However, Nankhumwa obtained an injunction against his removal.

Later, on June 26 2022 in Mangochi, DPP officials elected Chaponda to replace Nankhumwa, but 22 party legislators obtained an injunction restraining Chaponda from acting in that capacity.

When DPP was in power Nankhumwa also replaced Chaponda as Leader of the House and later became the party’s vice-president for the South during a convention where then incumbent, Chaponda, withdrew from the race.

