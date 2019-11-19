Nankhumwa solidifies DPP in stronghold southern region: Meets district and constituency governors

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) southern region Vice President Kondwani Nankhumwa says cohesion and unity of purpose among district and constituency leaders in the party’s southern region stronghold is paramount in ensuring that DPP effectively discharges its momentous, noble duty of governing the country and uplifting the lives of Malawians from the poverty cycle.

He said this when he held a consultative meeting with the party’s 79 district and constituency governors from the southern region at his private residence in Luchenza, Thyolo on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by the party’s flamboyant Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha.

The meeting follows a series of other meetings that Nankhumwa has held across the southern region to promote cohesion and unity in the party amidst an often hostile political environment.

He recently also met constituency youth leaders from the region before meeting district and constituency governesses from all the 25 political districts and the 54 constituencies in the region.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the Tuesday’s meeting, Nankhumwa said it was a continuation of an exercise specially aimed at thanking the governors for the work they invested in ensuring DPP and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s victory at the May 21 tripartite elections.

He said it was all because of their unity and sustained work ethic that the party secured victory at the polls, without which “we would have been talking about a different story by now.”

“I have also been meeting party leaders from the region, district and constituency committees in the region to appreciate their challenges and to see how common solutions can be crafted. I have been asking them to ensure that they remain on the ground so that the unity of purpose, which made everything possible on May 21 is sustained.

“As VP south, I will keep encouraging you to continue flocking together as birds of the same feathers. This is exactly the habit that won us the tripartite elections on May 21 this year, and there is no other panacea for winning future election other than to be united. There are other elections that we have to win in future. Remember also that other people are not always happy to see you united and will try all other means to sow seeds of division among you. You must therefore guard this unity jealously,” said Nankhumwa.

He said it was important that they go out there and be true ambassadors of the party; to preach unity of purpose so that the people are always behind the DPP and President Mutharika as he quest to develop this country socially and economically.

Nankhumwa added that it is the governor’s duty to ensure that various problems arising in their respective jurisdictions are amicably resolved and that the party is alive and kicking on the ground. He assured the governors of President Mutharika’s ultimate support in order to create an enabling environment so that their work is made easy.

“I can assure you of my full support in the work that you are doing. You must know that ours is a delegated authority cascading from President Mutharika who is the President of our party down to you and to the people on the ground.

“You will not see the President criss-crossing your neighborhoods on daily basis to manage the structures of the party because you and I are there to do the donkey work for the party to thrive. This is the privilege that we have as leaders of the party and we can only repay that trust by working hard to push the party forward,” he said.

Mchacha thanked the VP for his hard working spirit that had seen the party grow from strength to strength in the southern region.

