Malawi govt advised to institute land commission to ensure sanity

Governance experts and commentators have tipped government to institute a land commission to ensure sanity in land sales.

Executive director of Forum for National Development (FND) Fyson Chodzi said the commission would ensure equitable distribution of land.

“As of now, foreigners are buying off each and every prime land in our cities. Officials from councils and ministry of Lands have more than five pieces of land when the majority of people are struggling to get,” he said.

Institute for Policy Interaction executive director Rafiq Hajat welcomed the decision to have the land commission in place to end the land woes rocking the country.

“But before the commission is put in place, we need to bring sanity in the ministry of Lands. There is rot there. The ministry needs total clean up,” said Hajat.

Some commentators say Asians and Nigerians have grabbed prime land especially in the Capital City, Lilongwe where land is on high demand because of the expanding and growing city.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :