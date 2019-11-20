Malawi govt advised to institute land commission to ensure sanity

November 20, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Governance experts and commentators have tipped government to institute a land commission to ensure sanity in land sales.

Hajat:  There is need for sanity in the land issue

Executive director of Forum for National Development (FND)  Fyson Chodzi said the commission would ensure equitable distribution of land.

“As of now, foreigners are buying off each and every prime land in our cities. Officials from councils and ministry of Lands have more than five pieces of land when the majority of people are struggling to get,” he said.

Institute for Policy Interaction executive director Rafiq Hajat welcomed the decision to have the land commission in place to end the land woes rocking the country.

“But before the commission is put in place, we need to bring sanity in the ministry of Lands. There is rot there. The ministry needs total clean up,” said Hajat.

Some commentators say Asians and Nigerians have grabbed prime land especially in the Capital City, Lilongwe where land is on high demand because of the expanding and growing city.

Madando
Guest
Madando

Almost all ministries are in a mess right now
Once these administrative duties are infested by the so called cadets through out the hierachy you should expect disaster

2 hours ago
Mbwiye
Guest
Mbwiye

Kodi a hajat paja amadyera momwemu komaso mwina chamba chatha.

2 hours ago
Timve Ziti
Guest
Timve Ziti

A Land Commission is a very good idea. However in order for systems to work in this country we urgently need an Anti Corruption Action. Corruption of any form or size from top to bottom should be put to an immediate stop. This requires the participation of EVERY citizen. It’s now pointless pointing fingers at leadership only. The levels of corruption have now come to a point where it’s everyones responsibility to take action.

5 hours ago