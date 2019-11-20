Truck drivers salary impasse referred to taskforce

Truck owners and the government have referred the issue of truck drivers’ salaries to a taskforce which has been mandated to review working conditions of the drivers.

The decision has halted an impending strike by the truck owners who wanted to withdraw their vehicles from the roads in protest against government decision to increase salaries for the drivers to K100, 000 minimum from K30, 000.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma says the taskforce will now come up with a report which both parties will adopt.

Road Transport Association of Malawi president Lyton Dzombe has since asked the government to ensure that loading and route rates are revised upwards if the truck owners are to meet the new salary structure for the drivers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :