Nankhumwa takes DPP rebuilding to Thyolo: Preaches unity

Leader of the Opposition and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said the party is a strong political organization that has the potential to bounce back to power at the next elections provided that there is unity of purpose at all levels of the party.

Nankhumwa said this when he addressed separate ‘garage’ meetings at Thekelani, Bvumbwe and Luchenza. He was meeting Thyolo district committee members and constituency committee members drawn from Thava, Southwest, North and East constituencies.

“I came here to assure you that the party is intact except for isolated cases of misunderstandings. However, such differences are normal in a political organization that allows divergent views. At the end of the day, we’re children of one family and that together, we can make this party great again,” Nankhumwa informed the grassroots leadership.

He said as VP for the Southern Region, he has been conducting the ‘garage’ meetings in order to extend his appreciation and that of the DPP leadership to the members at grassroots level for their continued commitment and dedication to the party. He said it is such commitment and dedication that led to the party’s presidential candidate in the June 23 fresh presidential election, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika amassing 1.7 million votes.

He has already been to Phalombe, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Neno and Nsanje.

“Although APM (Mutharika] lost, he got many votes and had it not been for the alliance of nine parties, our candidate was going to win. I have come here to thank you on behalf of APM and the party for the job well done in mobilizing the masses to vote for APM,” said Nankhumwa.

He encouraged the grassroots leaders to work even harder to ensure a strong DPP.

Nankhumwa said the grassroots leaders are the pillars of the party and as such, the party’s leadership relies on them for the party’s growth and development.

The opposition leader then assured them that he remains a dedicated member of the party and its Vice President for the South and dismissed rumours that he is contemplating joining other parties as untrue.

“That’s cheap talk masterminded by a few greedy and confused officials in the party. My relationship with my President, our President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is very cordial and no-one can shake that relationship,” he said.

Three MPs accompanied Nankhumwa during the meetings. They are Poverty White of Thyolo East, Mabvuto Sandram Scot ofThyolo South and Ephraim Naija of Thyolo North. They all thanked Nankhumwa for his personal efforts to revitalize and strengthen the DPP at the grassroots level.

Later, Nankhumwa met vendors at Goliati trading centre in Thyolo East constituency. He discussed with them a wide range of issues, including how best they could boost their trade.

