Nankhumwa takes DPP-UDF campaign to Blantyre City: Adds voice against political violence

Hours after President Peter Mutharika strongly condemned acts of political violence and hate-speech ahead of the fresh presidential election, ruling Democratic Progresive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has added his voice, saying politically-orchestrated violence and anarchy have no place in the democratic Malawi.

There have been reports of political violence between supporters of main competing parties, DPP/UDF alliance and Tonse alliance comprising opposition MCP, UTM and other tiny political parties.

“Reports of political violence, intimidation and hate-speech are not only shocking but also an attack on our hard won democracy, including the constitutional right to association. Violence between political parties can never be an answer to our political differences but a recipe for social, economic and political retrogression.

“His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has unequivocally condemned these unfortunate acts of violence. I wish to join him by saying Malawi belongs to all of us regardless of where we come from or which political party we belong to.

“As a party, we do not condone violence and we strongly condemn all forms of violence,” Nankhumwa said in the city of Blantyre during a whistle-stop tour to canvass for votes in favour of President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi ahead of fresh presidential election slated tentatively for June 23, 2020.

“It is common knowledge that the courts have ordered presidential election re-run following opposition parties’ petitions. As DPP, we maintain that President Mutharika won the presidential election held last May. However, since the President and the DPP respect the rule of law, we have accepted to contest again.

“Winning elections is our habit. Since its inception in 2005, DPP has never lost an election.

“We are winning this presidential election re-run with more votes than we amassed last year,” said Nankhumwa during stops at Manje and Limbe markets in the Blantyre City Southeast constituency, Zingwangwa market in Blantyre City South, Nthukwa, Chilomoni in Blantyre City West and Chirimba and Lwanda markets in Blantyre Kabula.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, informed thousands of DPP enthusiastic followers that President Mutharika extends a word of gratitude “to each and every one of you for your unrelenting support”.

“He (Mutharika) is optimistic that this support will continue and that come the fresh presidential election re-run, you will overwhelmingly vote for him.

“The President would also like to thank Atupele Muluzi, President of UDF and DPP/UDF running mate and the entire UDF family for accepting to work with the DPP,” he said, urging UDF and DPP supporters who registered as voters last year to go and vote to retain President Mutharika for continued noticeable social and economic development.

Among some of the developmental issues that he tackled during the tour, Nankhumwa said MEDEF loans are now being disbursed and that many groups of youths and women have already benefitted.

“Funds are still available and encourage people, especially vendors to form groups and follow the necessary processes in order to access the loans. Small businesses are the main catalyst for rapid economic growth and that it is the wish of the President that these businesses are encouraged and assisted through micro-financing,” said Nankhumwa.

The DPP VP was accompanied by Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, Minister of Irrigation and Water Development and DPP Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha, UDF Vice President for Southern Region, Lance Mbewe, UDF Secretary General, Kandi Padambo, UDF Regional Governor, Dorothy Masinga, Blantyre City Mayor, Wild Ndipo, MPs and other senior DPP and UDF regional committee officials, among others.

