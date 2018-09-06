Nankhumwa takes ‘register-to-vote’  tour to Lhomwe belt: ‘Give Mutharika, DPP votes in 2019’

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, embarked on a ‘register-to-vote’ tour of some southern region areas, urging Malawians to vote in order to be truly part of the country’s social, economic and political process.

“When you are registered as a voter, you feel more like you are a part of the political process, which will in turn encourage you to cast your vote on May 21, 2019. Voting is a fundamental right and an important duty of every citizen of this country.

“When you vote, you decide what sort of future you want for yourself and your children, grandchildren, and indeed future generations,” Nankhumwa told multitudes when he made a whistle-stop tour from Mulanje north constituency, through Namphungo and Nkando trading centre in Mulanje west to Nansomba in his Mulanje central constituency.

He is scheduled to tour Mulanje south and other constituencies, including Limbuli and Pasani on Thursday and then tour Thyolo district constituencies on Friday.

“As government, we are also an important stakeholder in the political and electoral processes. It is the government’s overriding responsibility to ensure that our democracy is well nurtured and upheld. That can only be achieved if citizens are encouraged and allowed to participate in the process of freely choosing who governs them through periodic elections,” Nankhumwa told people in all the areas he visited.

He said low voter participation in a country negatively affects the political discourse as well as economic and social outcomes because ‘unqualified’ people find themselves in leadership positions.

“Leadership is about serving the people; when you don’t register and vote, leaders that are eventually elected are those that serve their own personal interests and not those of the people. I encourage all of you to go and register when time comes and please share this important message with all your acquaintances that are not here,” said Nankhumwa.

On politics, Nankhumwa urged members and leaders of DPP, at all levels, to be united “in order to achieve a resounding victory in 2019”.

“Above all, we must one love one another as members of one family. Indeed, we must always be united. Of course, disagreements shall always be there but we must believe in the fact that it is unity of purpose that shall drive our party’s quest for victory in 2019,” he said.

He said Malawians must vote for DPP because it has demonstrated in the past four years that it is possible to maintain a stable economy characterized by stable exchange rate and single-digit inflation.

“The DPP has fulfilled most of its 2014 manifesto promises. Under the visionary stewardship of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the next DPP government shall build on the social and economic achievements so far made and ensure that Malawians easily access life basic necessities such as safe water, uninterrupted electricity, education, employment and health, among others,” he said.

During the whistle-stop tour, Nankhumwa was accompanied by President Mutharika’s advisor on political affairs, Francis Mphepo, DPP southern region governor, Charles Mchacha and other regional leaders, among others.

Nankhumwa has also visited Phalombe to urge people to register.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :