Nankhumwa faces lawsuit for defamation: Manucipality CEO claims K50m damages

Chief Executive Officer for Kasungu Municipality Council Stewart Ngoka, who was sent on forced leave pending an investigation following accusations of maladministration, has gone to court to claim K50 million from Minister of Local Government and Rural Developmen Kondwani Nankhumwa accusing him of defamation.

Ngoka ‘s claims through a demand letter to the Attorney General’s Chambers by his lawyers, Mbulo Attorneys at Law.

This follows remarks by the minister during the African Day of Decentralisation commemorations in Lilongwe that Ngoka, alongside Nkhotakota District Commissioner (DC) Felix Mkandawire, were sent on leave for allegedly being involved in corruption.

Lawyer Leonard Mbulo in the letter said Nankhumwa remarks were defamatory as his client moral standing in society has been lowered as people now perceive him as a corrupt CEO.

The lawyers have given government 90 days to explain how they intend to meet the K50 million claim failing which they will commence legal proceedings.

Attorney General Charles Mhango said he will comment when he reads the contents of the letter from the lawyers.

Ngoka is not new to rushing to court. When he was DC for Machinga, he also obtained a court injunction restraining the state, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and their agents from posting him to Lilongwe until the controversy surrounding his posting was clarified.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :