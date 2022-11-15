Nankhumwa tells Parliament to debate Chimwendo, Usi parliamentary Bill money scandal

Parliament resumed sitting on Monday for mid-term budget review with Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa calling on the House to debate allegations that two senior cabinet ministers might have received K8 million from Malawi Gaming Board to lobby for the passing of a bill. Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda and minister of Tourism Michael Usi are suspected to have received K4 million each to lobby for the passing of Malawi Gaming Board and Lotteries Authority Bill. Nankhumwa asked Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara for guidance on how to clear the issue.

Nankhumwa said it was important for MPs to deliberate on such matters as the public may be believing that MPs are paid to pass Bills in Parliament.

But Speaker asked Nankhumwa to bring the matter in Parliament under “matters of national importance” .

Over the weekend social media platforms were awash with the allegations that Chimwendo and Usi, MPs and Deputy Speaker pocked money to bulldoze the Bill in Parliament.

Chimwendo later threatened Bisika to be dragged to court if he does not apologize for implicating him in the matter.

