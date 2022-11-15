Chakwera bags MW 2063 NPC accolade

President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera is the overall champion of the National Planning Commission (NPC) award.

Speaking on Monday in Lilongwe after presenting a certificate to President Chakwera, Chairperson for NPC Professor Richard Mkandawire said Dr Chakwera has demonstrated passion towards the achievement of Malawi’s vision.

He among others cited the alignment of the national budget to the vision, continuation of development projects and establishment of the Financial Crimes Division at the High Court.

Meanwhile, Dr Chakwera has pledged continued support towards the implementation of the development projects in line with the country’s aspirations. The Malawi leader added that his government will continue to ensure that the national budget aligns with the 2063 vision and called for coordinated efforts.

The National Planning Commission has been awarding notable individuals for their efforts in helping the country achieve the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

