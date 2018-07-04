Nankhumwa, Uladi promise to win more DPP seats in 2019 polls

Newly elected vice presidents for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the centre and south say they do not have honeymoon as their task is to get more parliamentary seats in their respective regions during the May 21 2019 polls.

Kondwani Nankhumwa, the vice president of the DPP for the south said his agenda is for the party to sweep all the 54 seats in the south.

“My job is to ensure more votes for His Excellency the president Arthur Peter Mutharika and then ensure that the DPP sweeps all the 54 seats,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who turned 40 on Tuesday, is a rising political star in the country and the DPP in particular described as humble but thoughtful.

He is upbeat the ruling party would do extremely well on the 2019 tripartite elections.

During the elective convention, Nankhumwa flooded veteran politician Henry Mussa and Agriculture minister Joseph Mwanamvekha to get the position after George Chaponda decided to chicken out of the race at last minute.

Nankhumwa, who is Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said he was extending an olive branch to his two competitors because they all belong to “one big family of the DPP.

“I know they have ideas on how we can run our party. So, I am sending an olive branch to them, including Dr Chaponda who held the position. I will pursue unity of purpose regardless of anything. We must work together to win the elections,” he said.

In another interview, the DPP vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa said he was eyeing 40 to 50 seats in the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“We will defeat the MCP. I know their weaknesses,” said Mussa.

Mussa floored Hetherwick Ntaba and Zeria Chakale to get the position.

Mutharika said elections for regional committees would be held at regional level later.

The national convention that drew together over 1 600 delegates from across the country, saw some party heavyweights failing to win or defend their positions.

