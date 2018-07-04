Nic Thindwa premiers Boom Boom music video

As many Malawian musicians in the diaspora continue to put Malawian music on the map, it interest some of them to remember their fans back home,countrys United Kingdom based Nic Thindwa has this week premiered his brand new music Video titled Boom Boom featuring Jorome on Malawian Television stations.

Boom Boom premiered on various local television stations and is continuously getting airplays locally a development in which the artist described as a feel at home from a distance.

A love song that praises a woman and admires her body shape to be better than most ladies, Boom Boom also adds on to praise the behaviour of the said woman and compares to no one for all the good things she does. the song is produced by Blantyre based Tricky beats.

Thindwa has also revealed he is planning on collaborating with many artist from home and tipped Malawi’s top RnB singer Kell Kay to be one of the artists he wants to work with.

“I have lined up various collaborations With many local artists from Malawi , its always good to work with our artists from home. As artists our main aim is penetrate more markets and the global mainstream music. When we work together this goal can easily be achieved” explained Nic Thindwa.

He started doing music at a tender age and moved to the UK in 2003 where he continued writing music.

In 2007 he made his mark with a song called “Mutione” under the name N.I.C, the song was successful among the Malawian community in the UK.The same year, he also released another song called “Muli Mphamvu”

Nic Thindwa has shared the stage with popular Malawian artists like Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Maskal, Pop Dogg, Hazel Mark, Tay Grin, Langa Ndovie and many more.

