Nankhumwa’s PDP says ‘No Coalition’ with other parties: “Beg us if you want us, we are going solo.”

People’s Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa has reiterated that his party will not pair with any other political party ahead of the September 16 2025 General Elections adding: “If there will be others who would want to join us, it will be them begging us but not us begging them.”

In an interview after his party held an elective convention at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on Friday night that went through to yesterday morning, Nankhumwa who went unopposed, said people should not undermine his party.

He said: “Perhaps other people would have thought that the PDP was formed so that we should enter into a coalition with other political parties ahead of the elections which is not our goal.

“If there will be others who would want to join us, it will be them begging us but not us begging them that we should partner with them. Otherwise, what we as a party, even the trustees agreed, is that we will go to the polls alone.”

Nankhumwa expressed confidence that his party, which he formed after being expelled from the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) this year, would excel at the general elections, pointing out that it has reliable structures which it has managed to grow.

He said it was evident, looking at the number of delegates who attended the party’s elective convention, that PDP is a national party compared to others that have single areas as strongholds.

According to Nankhumwa, what is important for the party is that it is moving gradually to becoming fully established in the few months that it has been in existence. He said he believes that by the end of this year, PDP will have grown in membership.

“This is a national party and it is for everyone. So, let’s give a chance to Malawians to join,” he said.

He said close to K200 million was used for the convention.

Nankhumwa, however, was coy on the source of funding, saying it was mostly raised through well-wishers and nomination fees.

About 1 049 delegates took part at the convention. Nankhumwa said about K10 million would be spent on transport reimbursements of the delegates.

Out of 30 positions, 22 went unopposed. Apart from Nankhumwa, other key positions that went unopposed include that of publicity secretary whose incumbent is Rhodes Msonkho, director of youth which has Austin Nsopela and secretary general with Simeon Phiri at the helm.

Chairperson for the organising committee Bassie Chirambo described the convention as a success.

She said while they faced numerous challenges, the committee was keen on ensuring that the convention was a success to prove critics wrong.

