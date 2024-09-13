Nankhumwa’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holds its convention today

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its much-anticipated convention today, Friday, 13th September, where delegates from across the country will gather to elect new party leaders and shape the future of the party. The convention, seen as a pivotal moment for PDP, is expected to address both leadership changes and the party’s strategic direction ahead of upcoming national elections.

Party insiders have indicated that the convention will focus on selecting new office bearers, including the party president, vice presidents, and other key executive positions. Current party president, who has led PDP for several years, is widely expected to face challengers as the party seeks to reposition itself in a rapidly evolving political landscape.

In addition to leadership elections, the convention will also serve as a platform for discussing the PDP’s policies on crucial national issues such as the economy, education, health, and governance. Delegates are expected to review the party’s manifesto and make amendments to reflect the changing needs of the Malawian people.

The PDP convention has garnered significant attention in political circles, as it comes at a time when the party is aiming to strengthen its base and present itself as a viable alternative in the national political arena. The outcome of today’s convention is likely to impact the party’s performance in future elections and its ability to attract new supporters.

As the PDP convention unfolds, political analysts and the public alike will be watching closely to see the decisions made by the delegates and the new leadership that will emerge.

