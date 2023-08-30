Nankhuni receive special blessings from MPs Jiya, Msungama

For the first time, history has been registered in series of eras with politicians known as difficult people to handle quarrelling with each always they are together.

Experience shows they do not trust each other. However this is not the case in the area of Lilongwe City Centre Constituency where there has been smooth transfer of power.

This transition is not simple but able only with mature politicians.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Alfred Jiya and Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East constituency Ulemu Msungama and shadow MP for the newly demarcated Lilongwe City Centre recently met in order to do proper transition of power, allowing Nankhuni to start mobilizing people ahead of the 2025 polls.

Speaking during the emotive function, Jiya described Nankhuni as a very strong and mature politician who came back to back with him.

Jiya said he is handing over a seasoned and and the an accomplished politician to the people of Lilongwe City Centre.

Jiya made a strong appeal to the people of the newly demarcated constituency, to fully support Nankhuni.

“Nankhuni is a mature and dedicated politician, he is a man of vision and development conscious so its time to give him support, ” said Jiya.

Speaking also MP Ulemu Msungama commended Shadow MP Nankhuni for coming openly and declare his interest to contest during the forth coming polls.

Msungama called for unity among people of these constituencies in order to excell easily during the next polls.

Nankhuni has since commended Jiya and Ulemu Msungama for showing love in the way how they have handled this issue.

During the function, District Chairman for Lilongwe Urban Alfred Matchumbuza , witnessed the function.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!