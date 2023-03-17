NASFAM donates maize flour to people affected by Cyclone Freddy

National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM) has donated 10,000 kilogrammes of maize flour and rice to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to enable the agency to respond to the needs of the people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the Southern Region.

Speaking when he handed over the donation in Lilongwe on Wednesday, NASFAM Director of Programmes Dr. Richard Petautchere said they decided to respond with the assistance as it is clear that food is one of the immediate pressing needs of the people affected by the storm.

Petautchere stated that even though the situation is still evolving, it is clear the impact of the cyclone is severe and the challenge to restore the livelihoods of the affected people to normality is enormous that the government cannot do it alone.

“Too many people have tragically lost their lives and thousands of people are displaced. As a Malawian food processing company, we felt compelled to respond by donating 10,000 kilogrammes of maize flour and rice to alleviate the burden,” he said.

Petautchere stated that the donated food items are enough to feed 15, 000 people for 10 days.

On his part, DoDMA Deputy Director for Disaster Response Fyawupi Mwafongo hailed NASFAM for timely responding to the call of the assistance made by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

“We have the situation whereby a lot of people have been displaced and we have lost lives of people and most of them were displaced and they are seeking for shelter and food in the camps. So, the donation made by NASFAM in terms of food items is coming at a right time and we hope it really assists to cover some of the critical needs that displaced people are facing,” said Mwafongo.

