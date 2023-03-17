Freddy affects Chizuma case as court adjourns to April 28

Cyclone Freddy has negatively affected the hearing of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma as a judge was forced to adjourn the case to April 28, 2023 because the High Court building in Blantyre had no water and electricity.

Cyclone Freddy has affected most districts in southern region, including Blantyre where there most areas are without electricity and water because of tropical storm’s triggered heavy rains and floods.

The state and Chizuma’s lawyers were supposed to meet on Friday for scheduling conference in the judicial review case involving Chizuma related to her interdiction.

One of the lawyers representing the Attorney General in the case, George Jivason Kadzipatike said they have been informed that the postponement is due to effects of Cyclone Freddy.

“We have been informed that the court does not have water and electricity. So the case has been moved to 28th April. This is understandable looking at how devastating this Cyclone has been,” he said.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) was on Friday expected to move the court to provide guidance on several issues, including directions for the hearing of the application for judicial review.

While the AG lawyers argue that the case was now academic because the charges and interdiction against Chizuma were withdrawn, the MLS, which moved the court for judicial review, argues otherwise.

MLS President Patrick Mpaka said earlier that the matter was still alive in court as there are questions whose legality should be determined.

