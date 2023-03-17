UK experts on search and rescue mission jet in Malawi

United Kingdom experts on search and rescue on Friday jetted into the country to help in the search and rescue mission of cyclone Freddy victims. This comes at a time when Zambia and Tanzania are sending helicopters and servicemen to help in the rescue and search mission. . United Kingdom High Commissioner to Malawi, Sophia Willitts-King says the UK stands with Malawi during this time of great need. The country’s former colonial masters have sent the search and rescue team as Malawi appeals for more support in the wake of Cyclone Freddy, with figures indicating that so far 326 lives have been lost, 796 people injured and 201 missing while 1 044 have been rescued.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service has dispatched police dogs to Soche Hill in Blantyre to help sniff out the bodies.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the development saying the dogs arrived at the accident scene on Thursday night.

“As we speak, these police dogs have already helped to sniff out nine bodies from rubbles. We have three different teams that have been deployed there,” explained Kalaya.

Police dogs are specially trained to help the law enforcers search for drugs and explosives, locating missing people and finding crime scene evidence, among other things.

The Malawi Defence Force has also been to the area searching for the bodies using a drone.

Manja (Three Ways), which is located on the foot of Soche Hill in Blantyre, is one of the hard-hit areas and statistics indicate over 80 people have so far died from the area.

During the past two days, over 20 bodies of people that were buried by the landslide have been retrieved.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!