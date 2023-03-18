Escom restores power supply in Blantyre, surrounding areas

Officials from Escom say oeople in Blantyre and surrounding areas should have restored power supply as restoration of transmission network that was damaged by Cyclone Freddy has been completed.

A statement issued by Escom on Friday indicates that all transmition lines, including 132KV Nkula B to Phombeya, 66KV Nkula A to Blantyre, 66KV Nkula B to Mapanga, 66KV Chichiri to Mapanga and 55KV Mapanga to Fundisi have been restored.

Escom spokesperson Kitty Chingota Chinseu confirmed the development.

“…we have also fully restored supply to all essential service providers such as hospitals and water treatment plants within Blantyre and have made remarkable progress on the restoration works for the high voltage network in Blantyre and Zomba.

“Progress on restoration works for the high voltage powerlines in some districts such as Thyolo, Nchalo, Nsaje, Phalombe and Mulanje is being hampered by poor road network, which is posing a challenge on delivery of construction materials,” the statement reads.

