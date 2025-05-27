NASFAM ponders expanding its market beyond borders

National Smallholder Farmers’ Association of Malawi (NASFAM) – a leading farmer-led organization in Malawi – has disclosed plans to expand its market to regional and international export markets having made significant strides on the local market.

NASFAM Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bettie Chinyamunyamu made the sentiments when a delegation of Irish Embassy representatives from various African countries visited the organization’s factory at NASCOMEX at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

Chinyamunyamu stated that NASFAM has already begun exporting rice to Scotland albeit in small volumes.

“We are now exploring opportunities in regional markets such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, and South Africa. We are grateful to the Government of Malawian for creating a conducive environment, especially in easing export documentation and paperwork,” she said.

She, however, pointed out challenges, including a shortage of foreign exchange, which is affecting packaging and machinery maintenance.

Leading the Irish delegation, Dumisile Msimanga, Programme Manager at the Embassy of Ireland in Pretoria, but based in Zimbabwe, underscored the importance of the private sector’s interaction with smallholder farmers.

Msimanga highlighted how competitive pricing and technical support have improved farmers’ livelihoods, further stressing the potential of intra-African trade, calling for the removal of barriers and urging African nations to fully implement existing trade protocols.

The Irish government has been a key supporter of NASFAM through production assistance and the establishment of a laboratory at NASCOMEX at Kanengo, enabling the production and supply of high-quality products.

NASFAM currently supports over 130,000 smallholder farmers across 22 districts in Malawi, providing certified seeds and other inputs besides that they also purchase produce from both members and non-members, aiming to add value and ensure broader market access.

