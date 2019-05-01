Nathenje chiefs, community applaud Chilima for fixing water system

Traditional leaders and the community of Nathenje in Lilongwe have applauded UTM Party president Saulos Chilima for responding swiftly to fix a broken water system in the area.

The Nathenje community, through their traditional leaders and the Nathenje Water Users Association (WUA), pleaded with Chilima when he visited the area recently to fix five water pumps worth K2.1 million each.

UTM’s director of Research and Planning Leonard Chipoya said Chilima donated K10 million for the project.

“We have now fixed the water pumps and are now working perfectly,” he said.

He said all taps and water kiosks are working in the area benefitting institutions such as the police, hospital, schools and ordinary people.

Group village headman Nathenje, Choola and, Nyemba and others officially received the water pumps at a ceremony on Tuesday.

UTM shadow MP for the Msozi north constituency Andrew Chapola thanked Chilima for the timely donation to the people of his area.

“There is no better gift to the people of Msozi north constituency than this one. Water is life. People used to drink unsafe water,” he said.

According to health statistics, the Nathenje Water Users Association serves over 120,000 people.

