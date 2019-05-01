NBS Bank employee bolts after stealing K47m in Zomba

An employee of NBS bank in eastern city of Zomba has bolted after allegedly stealing K47 million.

Gift Peter Nafera from Mulanje, who was the operations manager as well as second in-charge of the branch, has gone away with the following Euro10,500 USD48,800 ZAR4,960 and MK1,468000 total in Malawi Kwacha is about K47 million.

According to police, Nafera failed to turn up on Sunday to do his usual duties at the bank.

“All his phones were swiched off and on checking the several WhatsApp groups he joined all indicated left as if this was not enough he disconnected all the computer systems on CCTV and the back door used by the staff members,” said one of his colleagues at the bank.

The theft was discovered on Monday morning when he failed to turn up again.

One of his colleagues, Mrs Esther Matapira Kapsata called his wife who only said she was last called on April 27, saying he was going home in Mulanje with his sick uncle to meet an African doctor, no recovery or arrest made so far.

