National Advocacy Platform against selective justice in Malawi

August 2, 2020 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has advised President Lazarus Chakwera to strengthen civil society’s space unlike what was happening with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime and stressed that the law should be applied fairly to all with no room for selective justice in the Tonse Alliance-led government.

Kondowe: NAP against selective justice

NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said those who violate the law even in Tonse government should face the justice.

He made the call during a news conference on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Communiqué on Governance and Human Rights in Malawi.

The communiqué, which will be presented to government, was developed following the CSOs Governance and Human Rights conference held on July 16 in Lilongwe.

“We would want justice to prevail regardless if the political party that one supports or belongs to. As long as it is established that someone violated the law, let the law take its course,” said Kondowe.

He said government should also allow voices geared at holding authorities accountable; promote human rights, accusing the previous government for trying to suffocate NGOs through review of the NGOs Act.

“We are asking the current regime to act decisively and swiftly on outstanding human rights violations and pilferage of public funds including the unexplained killings of persons with albinism, and the raping of women in Msundwe in Lilongwe,” Kondowe said.

He also said government should act on the murder of university student Robert Chasowa and Isaa Njaunju is a matter of urgency.

The platform also calls for immediate actions to depoliticize the operations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Malawi Police Service, governance institutions such as the office of the Ombudsman among other bodies.

NAP is a group of CSOs aimed at promoting good governance and human rights.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Hypocrite ZAnalystNgombwax#Better MWThe Saint Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hypocrite Z
Guest
Hypocrite Z

Justice is elusive and selective. !.just join the mob! .very efficient..!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Analyst
Guest
Analyst

What about the killing of a policeman in Msundwe?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Nonsense. Tonse Alliance has not, as yet, committed any crime. We know from our past experience with Malawi regimes that they soon will; but we will cross that bridge when we get there. Right now, let’s punish the DPP thieves whom we know for sure have stolen our money. Let’s keep our eyes on the ball, please!! Let’s not get distracted.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
#Better MW
Guest
#Better MW

Indeed all persons should be equal under the law.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Saint
Guest
The Saint

Zanveka but one leader at a time please!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Bob Finyeol9
Guest
Bob Finyeol9

Robert Chasowa’s case will not be tackled because the suspects include some members of UTM in the Tonse Alliance government

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares