National Advocacy Platform proposes dialogue between government and opposition to address electoral-related grievances

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) – a network of civil society organizations dedicated to governance in Malawi – has appealed to governing and opposition politicians to engage in meaningful dialogue in an effort to address underlying grievances that fueled protests in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NAP Board Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and his National Coordinator, Baxton Nkhoma, have also condemned acts of violence reported during the demonstrations, including roadblocks allegedly set up by the “Azitho Group” to prevent protesters from assembling, along with reported attacks by individuals.

The attackers are believed to be from the Msundwe community.

Kondowe and Nkhoma say such aggression infringes on the rights of all citizens involved and creates a hostile environment where voices are stifled by fear.

“NAP is deeply alarmed by the blatant disregard for citizens’ fundamental right to freely and safely express their views. The violent scenes witnessed on 13th November 2024, resulting from inadequate preventive measures and unchecked interference, not only jeopardize public order but also establish a disturbing precedent for civic engagement in Malawi. For a democracy to thrive, all duty bearers must commit to facilitating peaceful protest while actively preventing violence. Failure to uphold these principles risks eroding democratic norms, undermining trust in state institutions, and destabilizing the very foundation of our society,” reads the statement in part.

“Both protesters and counter-protesters must exercise mutual respect, and we call upon all parties to refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions further. The passivity of law enforcement in managing the actions of counterprotesters contributed to the escalation, underscoring the need for a proactive and fair police response,” it adds.

The platform has further condemned a decision by the disgruntled opposition leaders to go ahead with their planned demonstration amid a postponement directive from the Lilongwe District Commissioner.

Meanwhile, NAP has reaffirmed its commitment to platforms such as the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF), which offers valuable spaces for peaceful and productive discussions, adding that resolving conflicts through dialogue and mutual understanding will uphold democratic principles and also promote an environment of inclusivity and reduce public dissent, ultimately strengthening Malawi’s political landscape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!