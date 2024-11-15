Oscar Taulo, the incoming ACB Director General?

On 13 November 2024, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted interviews for the position of Director General.

This position fell vacant following the expiry of the then embattled executive, Martha Chizuma.

We can confirm that among the eleven candidates, there was this young legal pundit , Oscar Taulo.

Political, Economic , Social and Governance commentator Dr Ben Dzolowere says Taulo is among the best candidates, especially following his positive track records.

Dr Dzolowere said Taulo is a brilliant litigator, which gives him an upper hand as the best candidate for the position.

According to Dzolowere, the previous Director General had poor track records in terms of prosecution.

“If I ask you which case she won, can you cite one? even before joining the Bureau, the former DG did nothing to demonstrate her knowledge in law.

He said it’s time as a country we support our youth.

