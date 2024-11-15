NCD Alliance Malawi calls for greater efforts increase diabetes awareness

The Non Communicable Diseases Alliance Malawi (NCDAMW) has stressed the need to increase public understanding and awareness about diabetes for the country to tame the disease.

NCDAMW national chairperson Maud Mwakasungula made the remarks in a statement issued as part of the commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day.

The day is being commemorated under the theme: “Diabetes and Well-being”. Thus, NCDAMW joined organizations and advocates worldwide to raise awareness about diabetes .

This year’s theme, ‘Diabetes and Well-being,’ emphasizes that managing diabetes is not just about health, but also crucial for a fulfilling life. Diabetes affects millions of people around the world, causing challenges for families and communities.

Mwakasungula said the alliance believes that public education campaigns empowers individuals with the knowledge needed to protect themselves from diabetes.

“Currently, most people do not know enough about diabetes, its risks, or how to prevent it,” she said.

Mwakasungula stated that people living with diabetes require support in various areas, including guidance on nutrition, regular exercise, and mental well-being.

She said this why NCDAMW advocates for the expansion of diabetes support programs across communities, offering counselling, advice on healthy eating, and physical activity options.

She said such programs are essential in helping individuals manage their condition and lead healthier lives, ensuring that support is accessible to all those in need.

“Finding better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for diabetes relies on ongoing research. We encourage governments and key stakeholders to increase their investment in diabetes research. With more funding, scientists have the potential to discover innovative treatments and improve existing ones. Supporting research today will lead to better outcomes and healthier lives for people living with diabetes.

“To make more meaningful progress, we need to strengthen policies that support diabetes prevention and control. We urge policymakers to reinforce existing laws and implement enhanced measures that promote healthier lifestyles, encourage nutritious choices, and regulate food and beverage industries that negatively impact public health. These policy decisions could play a big role in reducing the prevalence of diabetes in our communities.These policy decisions could have a major impact on reducing diabetes in our communities,” she narrated.

“The Alliance believes that collaboration and partnerships are key in fighting diabetes. We are therefore strengthening our collaboration with the government, healthcare providers, people living with diabetes, other organizations and advocates. This collaboration is key in enhancing a stronger network of support for healthy lifestyle and better diabetes services. World Diabetes Day,2024 , we NCD Alliance make our voices louder, let us unite and create lasting changes in the fight against diabetes,” concluded the statement.

NCDAMW is a national civil society network with a common goal to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity and disability as well as avoidable deaths due to non-communicable diseases and injuries, including the broad scope of many non- communicable disease impacting the health of Malawians.

