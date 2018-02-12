National Bank of Malawi opens new Chichiri Shopping Mall Service Centre

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) plc has opened a new service centre at the Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre.

The new service centre is in a more spacious and bigger unit, formerly occupied by mobile phone operator, TNM, another subsidiary of PCL plc, after operating from a tiny and small unit since the opening of the shopping mall in 2001.

NBM Corporate Affairs Manager Annie Magola said in an interview at the new service centre that the bank is being responsive to the needs of its customers, hence the opening of the new service centre.

“As you are aware we have been operating from the first unit since this shopping mall opened and we have seen a lot of businesses opening and more people coming here to do their shopping and the place we had was too small to accommodate our ever increasing customers.”

“When we heard that tenants who were here were moving out, we requested that we move here because it is much bigger compared to the first one, that is why we refurbished it and we are now operating in a more spacious and ambient environment,” said Magola.

She said the bank is always responding to needs of its customers, citing the building of the new Liwonde Service Centre in Machinga which is currently under construction.

“We take note of the needs of our customers and respond accordingly. Apart from brick and mortar, we are digitizing our services to make banking simple and easy for our customers where they can do much of their banking needs in the comfort of their homes through our mobile platform, Mo626ice and also internet banking, Banknet online,” said Magola.

One of the NBM customers, William Mposa hailed NBM for moving into a much bigger and spacious branch saying the previous one was becoming small and congested.

“As a customer, I believe if there is less congestion, one will be served faster and the less time I spend in the banking hall, the better. The less congestion is making it more attractive for this service centre and I must thank the bank for this,” said Mposa.

The new service centre has a bigger banking hall with seven serving points and is air-conditioned.

