Malawi to play Uganda in friendly March 17

February 12, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Football Association of Malawi (FAM)  has  secured a  strength testing match for the Flames to play  with Uganda Cranes as part of the preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Walter Nyamilandu: Flames will play Cranes

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu confirmed the development and said the match will be played on March 17  which will be a Fifa calendar date.

The Flames will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the friendly.

Nyamilandu said Uganda will be “a good test” for the Flames.

According to Nyamilandu,  Uganda  will meet accommodation, meals and local transport expenses for the Flames.

Meanwhile, FAM  is planning to secure another friendly match with a North African team.

Malawi plays Morocco in September away in he Afcon qualifiers.

7777999
Guest
7777999

We don’t need any friendly game. Dismantle the team and start all over again. Manage it like a project. African teams have made progress while Malawi has stagnanted. Justify to me why a 37 year old is footballer of the year. It means grassroot is not being nurtured. And Walter its time to go. Accept that you have failed Malawi football. Hand over to some brilliant brain. Just look at the CAF results. This is the state of Malawi football.
Reshuffle FAM then national team.

4 hours 25 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

ITS NOT ABOUT WALTER BRO AND AGE .IF A 37 YEARS PLAYER IS PLAYING WELL THEN HE DESERVES DO BE CALLED TO THE NATIONAL DUTY.IF I MAY ASK YOU,WHEN DID YOU START FOLLOWING SOCCER?HOW OLD WAS ROGER MILLA WHEN HE WENT TO WORLD CUP WITH CAMEROON?MOREOVER STOP BEING JEALOUS OF WALTER NYAMILANDU BECAUSE HE IS A NORTHERNER THUS WHAT YOU DID WITH KINNAH PHIRI BUT SINCE THEN WE HAVE NEVER A GOOD COACH AND MALAWI IS JUST GOING DOWN EVERY GAME

3 hours 12 minutes ago

