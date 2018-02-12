Malawi to play Uganda in friendly March 17

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has secured a strength testing match for the Flames to play with Uganda Cranes as part of the preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
FAM president Walter Nyamilandu confirmed the development and said the match will be played on March 17 which will be a Fifa calendar date.
The Flames will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the friendly.
Nyamilandu said Uganda will be “a good test” for the Flames.
According to Nyamilandu, Uganda will meet accommodation, meals and local transport expenses for the Flames.
Meanwhile, FAM is planning to secure another friendly match with a North African team.
Malawi plays Morocco in September away in he Afcon qualifiers.
We don’t need any friendly game. Dismantle the team and start all over again. Manage it like a project. African teams have made progress while Malawi has stagnanted. Justify to me why a 37 year old is footballer of the year. It means grassroot is not being nurtured. And Walter its time to go. Accept that you have failed Malawi football. Hand over to some brilliant brain. Just look at the CAF results. This is the state of Malawi football.
Reshuffle FAM then national team.
ITS NOT ABOUT WALTER BRO AND AGE .IF A 37 YEARS PLAYER IS PLAYING WELL THEN HE DESERVES DO BE CALLED TO THE NATIONAL DUTY.IF I MAY ASK YOU,WHEN DID YOU START FOLLOWING SOCCER?HOW OLD WAS ROGER MILLA WHEN HE WENT TO WORLD CUP WITH CAMEROON?MOREOVER STOP BEING JEALOUS OF WALTER NYAMILANDU BECAUSE HE IS A NORTHERNER THUS WHAT YOU DID WITH KINNAH PHIRI BUT SINCE THEN WE HAVE NEVER A GOOD COACH AND MALAWI IS JUST GOING DOWN EVERY GAME