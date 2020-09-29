National Bank of Malawi appoints Harold Jiya deputy CEO

September 29, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has appointed  Harold Jiya as its deputy chief executive officer and chief commercial officer effective October 1 2020.

Harold Jiya: New NBM plc deputy CEO

Until his appointment, Jiya served as the NBM general manager and head of  wholesale banking since 2016.

Prior to this, he served as Head of Corporate Banking at the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed bank.

He has extensive banking experience in International Trade, Asset Finance, Credit, Structured Finance, Corporate and Agriculture Lending.

Announcing the appointment, NBM plc CEO, Macfussy Kawawa said in a statement: “I have personally worked closely with Mr. Jiya for the past 15 years and I am confident that his leadership of the Bank’s commercial function will take NBM plc to the next level”.

Commenting on his appointment Jiya explained “being a part of the leadership of a business with very rich history, wide reach and economic magnitude such as NBM plc is a great privilege.”

“I look forward to working with the CEO, Board, management and staff to further unlock the potential of our customers and exceed the expectations of shareholders and  stakeholders.”

Jiya holds a master of business administration ( MBA) from Exeter University – United Kingdom, and a bachelor of accountancy degree from the Polytechnic of the  University of Malawi.

He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK and an alumnus of Oxford Advanced Management & Leadership program of Oxford University’s Said Business School.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mkaika
Mkaika
2 hours ago

Congratulations Mr Jiya. Za mbiri yanu yabwino timamva. Banja lodala la a Jiya, mwamuna ndi mkazi onse ma CEO koma sinnaveko akuzipopa.
All the best bwana.

0
Reply
tiyowoye nyasulu
tiyowoye nyasulu
2 hours ago

well deserving Harod an allumni of mwanza secondary school

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Take mining seriously to turn economic fortunes of Malawi

In his State of the Nation address in parliament on 4 September, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera refused to accept that...

Close