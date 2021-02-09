National Bank of Malawi dangles K6 million for Valentines promo

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has rolled out a Valentine promotion dubbed ‘Va Ma Love Ndi Mo’ where customers will walk away with cash prizes totaling to K6 million.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said in an interview yesterday that at least 120 customers with the highest number of transactions on the Bank’s digital platforms will have K50,000 credited to their accounts to boost their Valentine’s Day budgets.

“We are all aware that the year 2021 has started out on a sour note due to the recent upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic and as a bank we thought of celebrating St Valentines with our customers and prospective customers to bring positivity and hope.”

“Eligible channels for this promotion are Mo626 Ice, Mo 626 Digital + and BankNet 360. We would like our customers to embrace digital channels as they are both safe and convenient. With the ‘Va Ma Love Ndi Mo’ promotion, we will reward those with the highest transaction counts on payments, top-ups, wallet and account money transfers.

“Valentine’s Day gives us all the perfect opportunity to enjoy some lighthearted moments with loved ones and the promotion leverages on this to drive the uptake of digital channels in line with the Bank’s Digitization strategy,” said Hiwa.

She said the promotion started on February 5 and would close on 10th February 2021.

The promotion has excited the bank’s customers with many of them saying they have already started using the digital platforms.

“I have done a lot of digital transactions, I need to win,” one customer Edith Mkwaila wrote on the Bank’s social media page.

Another customer, Tionge Kalua, wrote that they had already transacted “We have already done the transactions”.

