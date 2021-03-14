National Bank of Malawi plc sponsors bankers women’s conference

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has sponsored the Institute of Bankers (IOB) in Malawi 2nd annual Women’s Conference with K1 million in the Gold Category.

The second IOB women conference will be held virtually through Microsoft teams from 18th to 19th March 2021 under the theme ‘Women that deliver’.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa explained that the bank has partnered with IOB on the conference because it values women as drivers of development in the country.

“The Bank is keen on empowering female professionals and entrepreneurs. In 2019, the Bank unveiled Amayi Angathe, a product aimed at helping women entrepreneurs to access banking facilities which includes a collateral free credit facility repayable in 24 months, training and support. Through this and other products and initiatives, the Bank continues to provide support required for the growth and empowerment of women across the country.”

“Further to this, we believe that the conference content, which covers wealth creation and breaking barriers, among others, is crucial to the development of participants. We will therefore register staff from the Bank and a selection of our female clientele to attend and gain value from this virtual conference,” said Hiwa.

IOB Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula said the Bankers Women Conference is a pivotal forum for the accelerated realization of gender equality and the empowerment of all women in Malawi.

“This conference is a game changer for professional women and Business women, giving them their confidence back, teaching them how to power up to the next level in the corporate arena, empowering them to set their own entrepreneurial course and connecting them to powerful women who become part of their network and mentors.”

“The Conference will create an opportunity to learn from leaders in diverse fields, participate in important discussions, share their personal stories, ask meaningful questions, and network with a dynamic community of individuals who want to ignite and inspire the leader inside,” said Nkungula.

Some of the speakers at this conference are High Court Judge Justice Fiona Mwale, Reunion Insurance Chief Executive Officer Dr Dorothy Chapeyama, Quality Assurance Director and a Senior Lecturer in Community Health Nursing at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) Dr Lucy Ida Kululanga, Country Director of Plan International Malawi Phoebe Kasoga, Old Mutual Senior Manager, Africa Marketing Strategy and Planning Linda Poya, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Chief Examiner, Consumer Protection Financial Literacy Madalitso Chamba and Vanda Cabral, Grassroots Social Entrepreneur at Vee’s Farm and Senior manager at Deloitte.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!