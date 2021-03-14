Experts plays down AstraZeneca vaccine blood clotting concerns

Experts say blood clotting fears after an AstraZeneca jab are unfounded.

They are dismissing the fears, saying the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine is very safe.

This comes as countries such Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Thailand have suspended administering of the vaccine following cases of blood clotting after the vaccine was administered.

But speaking at a media briefing ahead of the roll out tomorrow, Dr Mike Chisema, Immunization Programs Manager in the ministry of Health has said a study has shown that there is no link between the vaccine and blood clot.

He has since assured Malawians that the government is following the global events and a decision would be made of there will be evidence of any risks.

Chisema has also assured Malawians that the Astrazeneca vaccine went through all stages of trial and it proved to have good safety profile and its efficacy is 62.5%.

Approximately 90 people have been vacinated.

He says out of the 90 none has come out to say is not feeling well.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!