DPP’s Musowa apologises over reckless Covid-19 vaccine remarks:’ I feel embarrassed’

March 14, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Controversial Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) has apologized and retracted his statement he said at a political rally, accusing the government of bringing to the people covid-19 vaccine instead of maize.

MP Victor Musowa: I am soryy

Speaking Saturday  in Nsanje at a political campaign rally, Musowa said the district has been hit by food shortages.

He said instead of giving people the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the government should have given them food first.

However, this has caused a storm in various social media platforms.

Musowa has released a voice clip to the WhatsApp group of members of parliament, apologising to the government, the minister of Health and the people of Malawi over the remarks.

“I feel embarrassed because of what I said. I have received complaints from both low and high level (classes) of people. I should not have said what I said,” he says.

He says given another opportunity to speak on a public rally, he would apologize to the people of Malawi.

