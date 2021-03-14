Prophet Mbewe joins Zionists in prayers , calls for unity among Malawi faith leaders and worshippers

Founder and overseer of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe says unity among followers of different faiths and religions could help Malawi fast-track her social and economic development aspirations.

Mbewe made the remarks at Zion Batah Mission Headquarters in Ntcheu where he attended special prayers the church organized to celebrate their faith.

The Prophet attended the prayers at the invitation of the church in his capacity as president of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM).

Mbewe urged faith leaders to unite in order to help believers realize spiritual, social and economic transformation of the believers.

“As church leaders and members, we should be unite in fighting the evil and problems that affect our spiritual, social and economic livelihoods. Our diversity in faiths and religions should not be a basis for divisions, but rather unity to achieve the best out of our diverse knowledge and skills,” he said.

The Zionists thanked Mbewe for accepting to attend their prayers. They said his presence at the prayers was a sign of humility and steadfastness to serve the Lord.

