Prophet Mbewe joins Zionists in prayers , calls for unity among Malawi faith leaders and worshippers

March 14, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Founder and overseer of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe says unity among followers of different faiths and religions could help Malawi fast-track her social and economic development aspirations.

Prophet mbewe being welcomed at Zionist Batah headquarters in Ntcheu
Prophet Mbewe (second from right) in prayer and worship with Zionist in Ntcheu
Prophet Mbewe (in afro hair) greets a Zionist church elder

Mbewe made the remarks at Zion Batah Mission Headquarters in Ntcheu where he attended special prayers the church organized to celebrate their faith.

The Prophet attended the prayers at the invitation of the church in his capacity as president of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM).

Mbewe urged faith leaders to unite in order to help believers realize spiritual, social and economic transformation of the believers.

“As church leaders and members, we should be unite in fighting the evil and problems that affect our spiritual, social and economic livelihoods. Our diversity in faiths and religions should not be a basis for divisions, but rather unity to achieve the best out of our diverse knowledge and skills,” he said.

The Zionists thanked Mbewe for accepting to attend their prayers. They said his presence at the prayers was a sign of humility and steadfastness to serve the Lord.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP’s Musowa apologises over reckless Covid-19 vaccine remarks:’ I feel embarrassed’

Controversial Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) has apologized and retracted his statement he said at a political rally, accusing the...

Close