National Bank of Malawi throws ‘Swipe and win’ promotion

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched a promotion dubbed ‘Swipe and win’ with the aim of encouraging customers to use plastic money to pay for various services and products.

Speaking to journalists in Blantyre Thursday, NBM Head of Cards and eBanking William Kaunda said the promotion will run from Friday 15th November to 15th January 2020.

“We want to encourage our customers and Point of Sale (POS) operators to use their cards to pay for products and service. We have noticed as a bank that most people now prefer to pay using cards or other digital platforms, the use of cheques and hard cash is slowly dying,” said Kaunda.

He said the promotion is targeting both cardholders and POS operators where they all stand a chance to win various prizes.

“This promotion is for both merchants and cardholders and will run simultaneously. Operators with highest number of transactions will win different NBM branded items on a fortnightly basis while cardholders with highest number of transactions will get cash back prizes ranging from K10,000 to K50,000 on a fortnightly basis. We anticipate that at least 50 cardholders will get these cash backs every fortnight,” said Kaunda.

He explained that the promotion also aims to encourage customers to be on digital platform to enhance the Bank’s digitalization strategy and offer customers an efficient and secure platform for their financial transactions.

