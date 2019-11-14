Walter Nyamilandu Academy donates footballs for Cllr. Lipikwe tournament’s final

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu’s youth development academy has donated footballs to be used for Limbe Central Ward’s Councillor Gerald Lipikwe’s tournament’s final game, which will be played on Sunday, November 17 at Kanjedza Primary School.

The final is between Zathu Rangers and Dry Fish to be played after a netball final between Kanjedza Stars and Limbe Queens.

Lipikwe said he was very thankful of the Walter Nyamilandu Academy, which also accommodates some of the Ward’s players at Country Club, Limbe.

“This is a very good gesture and it will motivate the players as they will be given the match balls as part of the prizes,” Lipikwe said.

“We have also invited former internationals, Joseph Kamwendo and Fisher Kondowe, to motivate the players as well as Super League of Malawi president Tiya Somba Banda, who was raised in our township.

“The guest of honour will be Honorable John Bande, who is our Member of Parliament [Blantyre City East].

“The tournaments, attracted 16 football teams and 10 in netball, started in March 2019 at K1 million sponsorship in which the champions will walk away with K60,000, runners-up K40,000.

“Netball winners will get K50,000 with K30,000 going to the runners-up.”

“I sponsored the tournament so as to keep our youth busy so that they shouldn’t be involved in unacceptable behaviours and I also want the talent of our youths to be exposed.”

Other activities to spice up the occasion include drama, dances and several others.

The Walter Nyamilandu Academy, that targets Under-15 youths, was officially launched in September and is being driven by three pillars: ‘Total Football Development’, which will be through structured coaching and training methods and ‘Education Centric’ since the academy students will be enrolled in vocational training sessions to equip them with other life skills.

The other pillar is on ‘Spiritual Growth’ since the academy recognizes that football and life are God-given gifts to mankind to glorify his creation. We want the academy kids to have discipline.

The Walter Nyamilandu Foundation’s core activities are to empower people through charitable activities such donating to the needy, hospitals and empowering others with life skills and vocational training in areas of education.

The academy trainers are Chancy Msema as head coach with Joseph Kamwendo and Dan Chemisi as assistants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :