NICO enhances wealth management awareness campaign

Malawi’s giant financial service provider, NICO Group says the only solution to grow business in the country is by bringing financial solutions to clients.

NICO Group’s Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda said this in Lilongwe when they hosted clients to a cocktail at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe where he encouraged business persons in the country to always focus on addressing needs of their clients to survive on the market and maintain their client base.

Kumwenda said NICO Group provides a good base for finding solutions to challenges that clients have while handling their businesses.

He further the function was one way of handling business that encourages customers to trust them when looking for solutions to challenges they face.

Kumwenda said through such interfaces with a cross range of clients, they can showcase services available without moving from one company to another.

“Where there are problems, we resolve such through these gatherings. NICO Group believes in bringing solutions to our clients, we do not just see business but we see the provision of financial solution,” he said.

NICO Holdings is a one stop shop for all financial services such as general insurance, life insurance, pensions administration, banking, mortgage finance, lease finance, asset management, banking and information systems.

The Group’s subsidiary, NICO Asset Managers, is on an awareness drive on how people can prudently invest their money in order to receive meaningful returns for them to meet the life goals and dreams that matter for their future.

Dubbed Private Wealth Management, the campaign its Chief Investment Officer, Daniel Dunga says they believe that every dream is possible, no matter how challenging and that every dream deserves a chance to be turned into reality.

Dunga says experience has shown that attainment of dreams and goals requires both people’s commitment and the help of an experienced financial coach to work with them.

“That’s where we come in. As people’s financial planning coach, we commit to help people turn their dreams into reality.”

He said interested people can visit them as trusted financial coach where they can brainstorm on how they can get a better understanding of their financial situation as well as how they can invest their money.

Dunga says this service is free of charge up until the investment starts earning good returns but the service fee shall be as low as 10 percent of the profit made.

NICO Asset Managershave also been conducting seminars on the same total financial inclusion with members of public for free in which three had been done in Blantyre, one in Lilongwe and Zomba and they will date Mzuzu next month.

Last month, NICO Group hosted Young Women Entrepreneurs to a brunch at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre where it provided a platform for the women to share experiences and ideas on how they can improve in their various businesses endeavours.

Held under the campaign dubbed ‘Turn Dreams To Reality; It’s Possible’ which NICO is enhancing for prosperous business ventures, the conference attracted 50 women entrepreneurs to recognise the contribution they are making for the economy of the country.

NICO’s Group Head of Marketing & Communication, Lorraine Phiri had said the idea of the meeting was to inspire and motivate the women not to compete but learn from each other on how they can provide excellent services to the public.

The brunch attracted women entrepreneurs in various fields such as fashion designers, beauty therapists, events management, catering services, tailoring, nursery schools, cheese making, construction, pharmacy, international traders, bakery, wig manufacturing and many other business ventures.

Motivational speakers included experienced entrepreneurs; Doreen Chanje and Miriam Matinga, who both shared their vast knowledge on how the young businesswomen should not be in the shadows but come out in the light and be counted as worthy to do business with.

