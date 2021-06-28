National Bank shoots Internal Auditors in the arm at Lake Conference

Leading bankers, styled ‘The Bank of the Nation, Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has sponsored K1.5 million towards this year’s annual lake conference for the Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIAM) scheduled for 26-29 August 2021 in Mangochi.

The symbolic cheque presentation was conducted last week at NBM Towers and Business Complex in the commercial City of Blantyre.

Presenting the cheque, NBM plc Head of Internal Audit Daniel, Jere said the bank decided to support the conference because it recognizes the important role internal auditors play in the country.

“The conference presents to Internal Auditors and other delegates the opportunity to gain insights on current practices in internal audit.”

“It also brings together a diverse grouping of business executives, financial managers, corporate financiers, consultants, civic and civil society leaders to share experiences and network with leaders in the internal auditing profession.”

“As your Bank, National Bank benefits from the membership of the institution and the institution is recognised as the internal audit profession’s national voice, chief advocate, authority, acknowledged leader and principal educator on governance, risk management and control in Malawi hence our support of K1.5 million,” said Jere.

IIAM president Ackson Banda hailed NBM plc for the support saying it will go a long way in making this year’s conference a success.

“We are grateful for this gesture by NBM plc. The Bank has been a great partner and has been supporting us for a long time through these sponsorships.

“The money we have received today will help us to make this year’s conference a success,” said Banda.

He said the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Resilience in turbulent times’.

Currently, National Bank of Malawi plc is the leading bank in Malawi and it is a product of the experience and expertise of Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank with a network of 33 Service Centres.

The Bank of Malawi employees about 1,000 employees – and it is the largest commercial bank in Malawi in terms of asset base, as well as being the most efficient and profitable.

National Bank is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with an over subscription of 3.4 times.

It is currently one of the most liquid stock and key vibrant player on the Stock Exchange.

