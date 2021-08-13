National Bank supports Kachere Rehabilitation Centre with K4 m equipment

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported the Kachere Rehabilitation Centre with equipment worth K4 million to aid patients in their rehabilitation journey.

Presenting the equipment which included treadmills and stationary bikes on Monday in Blantyre, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the bank recognizes the important role that Kachere Rehabilitation Centre plays in offering intensive rehabilitation services in the country hence the support.

“Kachere Rehabilitation Centre is a facility opened to the general public to access free intensive rehabilitation services in Malawi. It is the only facility in Malawi to offer such services as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. We would like to aid their efforts in provision of these services, which is why we’ve provided equipment today,” said Hiwa.

Receiving the items on behalf of Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, Malawi Against Physical disabilities (MAP) Chairperson Tom Mwamadi thanked NBM plc for the support and said it would significantly assist in building up patient mobility, movement and endurance before being discharged.

“We are excited with the support that we have got from NBM plc. We are the only hospital in this country that provides this kind of service and since we opened in 1995, some of the equipment has outlived its life and this support is very timely,” said Mwamadi.

He said the equipment will give a chance to other patients on the waiting list since they can only cater for 40 patients.

“We know that we are in this challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic when businesses are not doing well and we are grateful to NBM plc that despite this situation, they have managed to support us with this equipment.

“We urge other companies and individuals to emulate what National Bank of Malawi has done,” said Mwamwadi.

