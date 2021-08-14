Maranatha Academy kicked out despite paying K240m for 10 years lease

Despite leasing his school premises to Maranatha Academy for 10 years and having getting the agreed money amount to K240 million, Elvis Nserebo went ahead kicking out the school premises by forcing a secret sale to Blantyre Synod.

Nyasa Times understands that two weeks ago, some officials from Blantyre Synod came to Maranatha Academy (Matindi Boys Campus) to ask if they can buy the school.

However, Maranatha Academy enlightened them that they leased the place from Matindi for a period of 10 years with the money already being paid to the owner Nserebo.

Nyasa Times have in its custody the documents where the two sides, Maranatha and Matindi signed with money already paid.

However, Nserebo, who is reported in financial crisis is trying to offer the school premises to other people despite knowing he has an agreement with Maranatha.

Nyasa Times also understands that Nserebo engaged lawyers to ask sheriffs to invade the premises in order to frustrate Maranatha Academy and disturb the students.

Nserebo using Sheriffs, he has evacuated the students at Matindi campus.

When contacted, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga confirmed that some officials from Blantyre Synod came to their school asking if they can buy the school.

He said that at that time he was in Lilongwe and that he had to rush to Blantyre to meet the officials.

“I explained to them that the premises were leased to us for 10 years and that we paid money to the owner (Matindi),” said Kaonga.

He said it was unfortunate that Matindi is behaving as if there was no any agreement.

Briefing the media on Friday at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre, Kaonga said on Monday the courts will hear both sides and that for the meantime the students are safe.

“We have booked them at White Village and l have to assure the parents that their children, who are also my children are safe,” he said.

Kaonga also clarified on rentals, showing the media documents where the K240 million for 10 years to use Matindi premises was fully paid.

“I will not talk much because the issue has been left in the hands of my lawyers. But l have to express my dissatisfaction in how the sheriffs handled the children at school.

“It was scary as some who are sick were harshly chased out of the premises,” said a visibly disappointed Kaonga.

However, Nserebo could not be reached for his side of the story.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!