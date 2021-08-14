Gospel artist Lwanda launches new album, Nankhumwa donates money

It was a night of praise, singing and worship on Friday, August 13, 2021 when gospel musician ‘The Warrior’ Mable Lwanda launched her new album “Yesu Chimwemwe Changa” at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

Lwanda was joined by other gospel artists, including Evance Meleka, Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Sharma Vocals and Eliza Mponya, and Dennis Kalimbe, Anglican Voices lead singer, among others.

Guest of Honour at the colourful event was Kondwani Nankhumwa, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Vice President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Southern Region.

Lwanda told Nyasa times in an interview that she will donate some of the proceeds from the gospel show to needy students at St. Anthony and Nasawa community day secondary schools (CDSSs).

‘The Warrior’ said she has a foundation called Beauty for the Ashes, through which she helps the underprivileged, particularly children who cannot afford school fees and other necessities.

“I wish to thank everyone who came here for showing their love and support. Special thanks should go to Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa for taking time off his busy schedule and travelling all the way from Lilongwe to be with us on this special day,” she said.

In his speech, the Leader of Opposition commended the gospel artist for using her talent to help the needy in society. He said he was humbled to be part of an event where God’s love manifested itself abundantly.

“I wish to thank everyone that came here to support Mable; most importantly, I thank our good Lord for always loving us and making things work for us. Let me thank all those who have rendered support to Mable and those who have spent time in prayer to ensure that this album becomes a reality.

“I wish to encourage all of us not to tire in helping each other to realize our dreams and helping those that are in need,” said Nankhumwa.

The opposition leader donated K400,000 towards Beauty for the Ashes Foundation.

Other notable people who attended the event at Mount Soche Hotel included Prophet David Mbewe, Leader of the Living Word Evangelical Church, Commissioner Chingaza from South West Region of Police (representing the Inspector General), and Chief Chibwana.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!