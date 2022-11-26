National budget shoots by K10bn

He said the AIP budget has been maintained at K109 billion.

He said the budget for maize purchase has been increased from K12 billion to K12.6 billion.

Gwengwe said Malawi’s public debt now stands at K7.3 trillion as at September from K6.8 trillion.

According to Gwengwe, Malawi’s debt has risen exponentially since debt relief in 2006, partly because authorities used to borrow a lot on the foreign front, to use the money from the loans to keep the exchange rate afloat.

He said the budget deficit is projected to increase from around K800 billion proposed in February to between K900 billion and K1 trillion.