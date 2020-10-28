National Bus Company resurrects  Paradiso coaches

Paradiso coaches which used to hog the limelight on Malawi roads but they were nowhere to be seen for over three years are now back and travellers can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The coaches famed for their comfort durability and safety have been fitted with new engines and their interior has also changed.

In an interview with – one official for the company who identified himself a Chiwanda said the coaches are up and running and the discerned traveller should expect the best from National Bus Company.

“This coaches are not easy to maintain but we have tried our best to make sure that they are back because we want to the best to our passengers,” said Chiwanda who said he cannot comment much.

The coaches inherited from the defunct Shire Bus Lines have for a long time proved costly to run when it comes to repairs.

In a related development the company has furnished the Lilongwe Bus Depot with new furniture and also opened a showroom and new toilets.

Plans are also at an advanced stage to start erecting a new building a new showroom.

The National Bus Company started its operations in 2007 after Shire Bus Lines was liquidated.

The liquidation process was headed by accountant Stephen Kamphasa, Bofomo Nyirenda and Jimmy Lipunga.

Elton Msapato took the place of Humphrey Mvula as CEO in an acting capacity and many employees were laid off during the process.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares