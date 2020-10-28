National Bus Company resurrects Paradiso coaches
Paradiso coaches which used to hog the limelight on Malawi roads but they were nowhere to be seen for over three years are now back and travellers can now breathe a sigh of relief.
The coaches famed for their comfort durability and safety have been fitted with new engines and their interior has also changed.
In an interview with – one official for the company who identified himself a Chiwanda said the coaches are up and running and the discerned traveller should expect the best from National Bus Company.
“This coaches are not easy to maintain but we have tried our best to make sure that they are back because we want to the best to our passengers,” said Chiwanda who said he cannot comment much.
The coaches inherited from the defunct Shire Bus Lines have for a long time proved costly to run when it comes to repairs.
In a related development the company has furnished the Lilongwe Bus Depot with new furniture and also opened a showroom and new toilets.
Plans are also at an advanced stage to start erecting a new building a new showroom.
The National Bus Company started its operations in 2007 after Shire Bus Lines was liquidated.
The liquidation process was headed by accountant Stephen Kamphasa, Bofomo Nyirenda and Jimmy Lipunga.
Elton Msapato took the place of Humphrey Mvula as CEO in an acting capacity and many employees were laid off during the process.
The article has 2 glaring journalistic errors.
1. The buses are not Paradiso, they are Scania with a Marcopolo Paradiso body. In the bus industry, there are several bus body builders, major ones being Marcopolo, who build Paradiso, Torino Andare, among others.
2. The buses were not inherited from the defunct Shite Bus Lines, they were bought by National Bus Company from new. Shire Bus never had these two coaches.
Journalists should investigate and report factual issues. Mixing up stories only dents the reputation of both the report and the media house they write for.
Humphrey Mvula who now has morphed into a political commentator should not be reminded about the collapse of Shire Buslines as he was responsible for its collapse by posting fictitious profits. Thanks that the company moving with the crest of the waves the boat is on the waves without sinking. That’s the cardinal spirit of entrepreneurship you have survived while others were swallowing morsels after morsels of monies into python bellies. One of these days they’ll vomit the loot some are state registered guests at Maula Lodge
Humphry mvula lero Ali ku Tonse alliance.Destroyed shire bus line