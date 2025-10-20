National Product Magazine Opens Voting for 2025 Year-End Awards

The country’s leading business and entrepreneurship publication, National Product Magazine (NPM), has announced the commencement of voting for its 2025 Year-End Awards and celebration of its 120th edition.

Voting opens tonight, October 20, and will run until early November 2025.

This year’s awards ceremony is being held under the theme, “Where Innovation Meets Distinction: Celebrating Excellence in Products and Services Across Industries.”

Speaking in an interview on Monday, NPM Executive Director Arthur Chinyamula said the awards aim to recognize and celebrate excellence by honoring outstanding products, services, suppliers, and business leaders across all industries.

“We have about 40 awards up for grabs,” said Chinyamula. “The voting process starts tonight and will run for the next two weeks.”

Chinyamula added that this year’s awards will be unique, as they will also include special categories for women entrepreneurs and media professionals.

He further revealed that the NPM Year-End Gala Awards will take place on December 14, 2025, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“We have scheduled the nominations early to allow participants to showcase their products and services, make business presentations, and adequately prepare. This year’s event will also include participation from companies and individuals across the SADC region, including Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique,” he explained.

Over the years, National Product Magazine has received widespread praise for its role in promoting local manufacturers and supporting business growth through its platforms and recognition programs.

Www.productmagmw.com/vote/

