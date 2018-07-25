National Registration Bureau distributes 90% of national IDs

National Registration Bureau (NRB) says it has now distributed 90 per cent of the national registration identity cards after a messy and chaotic exercise in some areas in the north.

This gives the hope that most people would now turn for the ongoing voter registration exercise which is going on in some areas in the central region.

NRB spokesperson Norman Fulatira said on Wednesday that the 90 per cent distribution of the national ID cards was a milestone.

“We have now given out 90 per cent of the ID cards, this is unprecedented,” he said.

He said the next move would be to have the registration exercise in post offices across the country so that more people go and register.

“We are now working on linking the post offices with our data base so that people can just go to their nearest pot office and register,” said Fulatira.

He said currently, the NRB is registering people through the office of district commissioners across the country.

Fulatira said there is the office of the National Registration Bureau at every office of the district commissioner to enable people access the service.

The voter registration exercise goes to the remaining districts of Lilongwe, Nkhotakota and Ntcheu next week.

