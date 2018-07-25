FDH Bank takes Ufulu Digital account  to Mzuzu 

After its launch almost six weeks ago in Blantyre, the fastest growing commercial back in Malawi, FDH Bank took their new product Ufulu Digital Account to the green city of Mzuzu in the Northern region.

The launch was done during Tay Grin’s free show at Mzuzu Upper Stadium where the u hip-hop artist celebrating his win of three awards at the recent Nyasa Music Awards.

Speaking the the launch, FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje since its launch, the response so far has been overwhelming.

“After six weeks, the response has been great because we have seen a lot of people coming forward to register,” She said adding that this is in line with its objective which is to allow more people to be financially included.

Lusinje said this product is open to all people in the country and not only those that belong to FDH Bank.

“FDH Bank prides itself as a digital bank and aims at providing financial solutions that meet the needs of people not only in Malawi but in the region.

“With our Digital products and a footprint of 53 branches and over 96 ATMs accross the country, we are definitely championing financial inclusion by making sure all can access banking services.”

She added that the service is absolutely convenience, instant, no account, opening form, no monthly charges, and is open to both FDH and non FDH customers.

Sending and receiving cash, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payment, airtime purchase, mini-statement view and funds transfer to mobile money, fdh Bank wallet and other banks are some of the service offered through Ufulu Digital Account.

People can register for an Ufulu Digital account on the FDH Mobile Menu by dialling *525# and registering a digital account. The phone number will be the account number.

FDH Bank is a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :