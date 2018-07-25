Over 100 get food poison at Chinkhoma tobacco market

Over 100 employees at Chinkhoma tobacco market in Kasungu on Tuesday got food poisoning and some of them were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for treatment and tests.

Officials from the tobacco market have been elusive on how the members of staff might have got the food poisoning but some employees suspect they got the food poisoning from vegetables which was part of their meal on Tuesday.

One of the members of staff said most of them had abdominal pains before they opened bowls.

“The situation was really out of hand. Most of the members of staff helped themselves in their nearby bushes,” said a member of staff who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals from management.

He said all the members of staff got their lunch from the Chinkhoma tobacco market cafeteria.

“We had mgaiwa and some vegetables for our lunch. We suspect that the vegetables were poisoned, either accidentally or not,” he said.

Kamuzu Central Hospital medical staff said the hospital was overwhelmed with the people who came with diarrhea disease.

The tobacco market was however operational on Wednesday as most of those who were down with diarrhea were now out of danger and most of them reported for duties except for those who were admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The hospital is yet to release the findings of the tests.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :