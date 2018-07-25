Ben Phiri given DPP director of elections post: Party quiet on new appointments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials are refusing to comment on a National Govenring Council (NGC) meeting which was held on Tuesday and appointed Ben Phiri as director of elections.

Phiriwas not elected at the convention as the polls on his position were cancelled when they were underway. He was competiting with legislator Victor Musowa.

Party secretary general Grazider Jeffrey, whilst confirming the NGC meeting, refused to comment, pushing it to party spokesperson Nicholas Dausi.

Dausi, who is reported to have attended the meeting in Lilongwe, also refused to comment as the party seems to be sharply divided on the political strategies following the United Transformation Movement (UTM) successful rally in Lilongwe which took the ruling party by surprise.

At the meeting, minister of Gender and Community Services Jean Kalirani has been confirmed as director of International Affairs.

