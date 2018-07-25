Catholic University alumni to hold  a purpose driven luncheon  in Lilongwe

Central Region Catholic University Alumni have organized A Purpose Driven Luncheon to be held at Gateway Mall Netball Court on August 11.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Central Region Catholic University Alumni Public Relations Officer Dingase Malaidza said the event has been organised as a way to encourage and strengthen interaction of members within the alumni as well as network with other individuals in the Society.

She said among the speakers at the luncheon are the Ombudsman Martha Chizuma who will talk about the importance of knowing who you are and what you need to get to the next stage of your career and MIM Lecturer and Consultant Dalitso Nseula who will talk about enterprise development and how to manage your financial portfolio.

Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi will talk about the importance of active citizenship while Catholic University Vice Chancellor Dr Buleya will talk about quitting on your dreams and the power of goal getting.

“Other fun activities will include face painting and jumping castles by Tweeties PlayCentre, luncheon, the motivational talk by men and women of substance in the Society. Catholic University T-shirts and golf shirts, food and drinks will also be on sale,” she said

Charges for the luncheon which will start at 9am to 6pm are at MK2,500 for adults and MK1,500 for kids.

