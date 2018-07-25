Carlsberg Cup kicks off of this weekend in the north

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) on Wednesday conducted a regional draw for the 2018 edition of the Carlsberg Cup at Mzuzu Stadium which is expected to kick off this weekend.

According to the draw, 14 teams from the northern region will compete for three places at the national phase and the three teams will be known by August 12 this year.

Speaking after the draw, General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association, Masiya Nyasulu, said the draw was free and fair.

“Carlsberg Cup brings competition amongst northern region teams and teams that qualify for the national phase have their players exposed. You will recall how Fish Eagles gave Wanderers tough time at Balaka Stadium last year. Some of the players from that Fish Eagles squad are now playing in the super league,” explained Nyasulu adding that teams participating should make sure the games are violent free.

General Secretary for Chitipa United who are currently at the top of SIMSO Premier League, Pickford Kamanga, said this year’s Carlsberg Cup regional phase is likely to be tough.

“If you look at the teams participating this year, they are all strong teams from SIMSO Premier League. As Chitipa United, we will try our level best to be among the three teams that will represent the region to face super league sides but we know it won’t be easy,” remarked Kamanga.

Below is the draw for the first round fixtures;

Mchengautuba United Vs Lura FC Katowo Young Soccer Vs Kabwafu FC Baka City Vs Fish Eagles Manyamula FC Vs Luwinga United Rumphi United Vs Bolero United Mbawa FC Vs Ekwendeni Hammers Chitipa United Vs Chilumba United

In the second round,

Winner 1 will meet Winner 2 Winner 5 will meet Winner 6

